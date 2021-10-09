Oikos 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4,312.00 (OKS)

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last week, Oikos has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. One Oikos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Oikos has a market cap of $1.05 million and $4,312.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00064996 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.99 or 0.00138225 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.16 or 0.00091227 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,854.60 or 0.99774513 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003625 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,483.29 or 0.06335725 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Oikos

Oikos launched on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 193,042,430 coins and its circulating supply is 182,907,720 coins. Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

