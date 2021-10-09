Oil-Dri Co. of America (ODC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 13th.

NYSE:ODC traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.80 million, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.97 and a 200-day moving average of $35.22. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 1 year low of $32.16 and a 1 year high of $38.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) by 132.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of Oil-Dri Co. of America worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 49.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corp. of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale Products Group and Business to Business Products Group. The Retail and Wholesale Products Group segment includes mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users.

