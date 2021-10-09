Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 204.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 207,722 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.13% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $11,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

OHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.77.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $29.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.58. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.08 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 82.97%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

