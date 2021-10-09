Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,322,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,938 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.39% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $120,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 74.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,358,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,102 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 97.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,785,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,410,000 after purchasing an additional 880,573 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 29.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,170,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,240,000 after purchasing an additional 722,453 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 740,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after acquiring an additional 461,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,210,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,060,049,000 after acquiring an additional 451,946 shares during the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OHI shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.77.

Shares of OHI opened at $29.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.75 and its 200-day moving average is $35.58.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.89 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 5.26%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 82.97%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

