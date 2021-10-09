Omni Trading Up 2.9% Over Last 7 Days (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. In the last seven days, Omni has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. Omni has a total market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $69.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omni coin can currently be bought for about $3.21 or 0.00005842 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Omni alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $180.39 or 0.00328795 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005164 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000805 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,274 coins and its circulating supply is 562,958 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.