OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 374.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,913 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in OneMain during the second quarter worth $237,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 1,499.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 42,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 39,861 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 25.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 14.2% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 10,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $56.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.03. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.24 and a 1 year high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.28 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 46.13%.

OMF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $637,583,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.14 per share, for a total transaction of $250,583.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 241,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,014,530.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

