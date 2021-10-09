Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $71.28

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.28 and traded as high as $72.05. Onex shares last traded at $71.99, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Onex from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Onex from C$102.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Onex from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Onex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.40.

The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.28 and a 200-day moving average of $70.15.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter. Onex had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 73.67%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.3161 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%.

ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the investing and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the asset and wealth management activities provided to private equity, public equity, and credit investing platforms.

