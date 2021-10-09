Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ontrak’s earnings. Ontrak posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 165%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ontrak will report full-year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.08) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ontrak.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 million. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 24.37% and a negative net margin of 16.70%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OTRK. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Cowen downgraded Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley downgraded Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

In other Ontrak news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $318,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 402,693 shares of company stock valued at $6,997,914 over the last three months. Company insiders own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTRK. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ontrak during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,181,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Ontrak by 279.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 275,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 203,105 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Ontrak by 596.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 197,561 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ontrak during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,775,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Ontrak by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,036,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,754,000 after purchasing an additional 131,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OTRK traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.99. 169,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,171. The stock has a market cap of $172.14 million, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.44. Ontrak has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $99.89.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

