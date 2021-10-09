Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Sold by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,023 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,586 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Open Text by 198.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Open Text during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Open Text during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Open Text by 63.8% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Open Text during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Open Text stock opened at $49.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.09. Open Text Co. has a twelve month low of $36.18 and a twelve month high of $55.25.
Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $893.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.00 million. Open Text had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 21.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.2209 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 27.16%.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OTEX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Open Text from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.
Open Text Company Profile
Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.
