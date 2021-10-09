OpenDAO Price Hits $1.94 (OPEN)

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. During the last week, OpenDAO has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OpenDAO coin can currently be purchased for $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenDAO has a market cap of $7.05 million and $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00049169 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.76 or 0.00226165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00012461 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.56 or 0.00100719 BTC.

OpenDAO Profile

OpenDAO is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io . OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling OpenDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

