OptionRoom Market Cap Tops $3.55 Million (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 95.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One OptionRoom coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000518 BTC on popular exchanges. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $3.55 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded up 107.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00066050 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.84 or 0.00138404 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.85 or 0.00090979 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,950.89 or 1.00286826 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,556.22 or 0.06490196 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003469 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

