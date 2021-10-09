Oraichain Token Hits Market Cap of $17.02 Million (ORAI)

Oraichain Token (CURRENCY:ORAI) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 9th. Oraichain Token has a market cap of $17.02 million and approximately $393,202.00 worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oraichain Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.33 or 0.00015129 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Oraichain Token has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00049631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.04 or 0.00232627 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00102270 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00012007 BTC.

About Oraichain Token

Oraichain Token (ORAI) is a coin. Oraichain Token’s total supply is 19,779,272 coins and its circulating supply is 2,044,424 coins. Oraichain Token’s official Twitter account is @oraichain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oraichain Token’s official website is orai.io . The official message board for Oraichain Token is medium.com/oraichain

According to CryptoCompare, “Oraichain (orai.io) is a data oracle platform that aggregates and connects Artificial Intelligence APIs to smart contracts and regular applications. “

