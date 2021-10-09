Orbitcoin Trading Up 14.7% Over Last Week (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 9th. Orbitcoin has a total market capitalization of $806,877.24 and $31.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000457 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Orbitcoin has traded up 14.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,832.21 or 1.00047471 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00064276 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $191.60 or 0.00349596 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $323.22 or 0.00589747 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $130.73 or 0.00238526 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004720 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001718 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Orbitcoin (ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

