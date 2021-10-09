Orchid (OXT) Reaches Market Cap of $235.96 Million

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Orchid has a market cap of $235.96 million and $51.49 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000625 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00049221 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.07 or 0.00226942 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00012383 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.42 or 0.00101373 BTC.

Orchid Coin Profile

Orchid is a coin. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Orchid Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.