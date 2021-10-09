OREO Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (ORE)

OREO (CURRENCY:ORE) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 9th. One OREO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OREO has a market capitalization of $9,626.48 and approximately $7,097.00 worth of OREO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OREO has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NIX (NIX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000044 BTC.

STRAKS (STAK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

StarMiner (ORE) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Absorber Protocol (ABS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Jigstack (STAK) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000031 BTC.

OREO Profile

OREO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. OREO’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,896,174 coins. OREO’s official Twitter account is @OreoDefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Galactrum is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2v2 (ASIC-resistant) algorithm. It features a network of masternodes, coin mixing and transaction locking. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling OREO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OREO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OREO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OREO using one of the exchanges listed above.

