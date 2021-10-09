OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.21.

OGI has been the subject of several research reports. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Chartist Inc. CA bought a new stake in OrganiGram during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in OrganiGram during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 13.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OrganiGram stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. OrganiGram has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $6.45. The stock has a market cap of $674.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.73.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 190.24% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $16.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that OrganiGram will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

