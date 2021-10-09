Origin Asset Management LLP Boosts Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Origin Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Baidu makes up 6.1% of Origin Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Origin Asset Management LLP owned about 0.08% of Baidu worth $54,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIDU. FMR LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 149.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,735 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Baidu by 21.0% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 4.4% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in Baidu in the first quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in Baidu in the first quarter valued at $673,000. Institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $5.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,664,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,223,950. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.00 and a 200-day moving average of $183.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $54.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.11 and a 12 month high of $354.82.

Several analysts have issued reports on BIDU shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.