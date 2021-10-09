Origin Asset Management LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Origin Asset Management LLP decreased its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 4.4% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 5.2% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 0.4% in the second quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 0.8% in the second quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 2.8% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Cigna news, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $205.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,478,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,764. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.80. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $160.37 and a 12 month high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CI. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.20.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

