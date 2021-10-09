Origin Asset Management LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Origin Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE MC traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.27. 294,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,567. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.44. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $35.86 and a 12 month high of $68.80.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 78.25%. The business had revenue of $360.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.