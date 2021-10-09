Origin Asset Management LLP Has $1.05 Million Holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Origin Asset Management LLP lessened its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,158 shares during the quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 16,778 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,928,000. Finally, Paradiem LLC boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 47,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 9,085 shares in the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFSI traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.20. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.67 and a 12 month high of $70.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.31.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $742.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.19 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 46.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.82%.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $890,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PFSI. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush boosted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

