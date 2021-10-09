Origin Asset Management LLP Has $246.58 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Origin Asset Management LLP trimmed its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,087,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 181,000 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up 27.6% of Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $246,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 919.4% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 32,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,401,000 after acquiring an additional 29,439 shares in the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BABA traded up $5.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.52. The company had a trading volume of 33,423,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,048,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $138.43 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a market capitalization of $439.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $14.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on BABA. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Erste Group lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.11.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

