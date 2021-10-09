Origin Asset Management LLP Has $3.24 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Origin Asset Management LLP cut its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for 0.4% of Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth $26,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth $31,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 65.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,124,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,525. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.85. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $92.41 and a one year high of $128.23. The firm has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $12,760,600.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $226,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,682 shares of company stock worth $13,674,010 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.30.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

