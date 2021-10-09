Origin Asset Management LLP Has $43.67 Million Stock Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Origin Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,174,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,600 shares during the period. Vipshop makes up about 4.9% of Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Origin Asset Management LLP owned 0.32% of Vipshop worth $43,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 141.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 36.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter valued at $128,000. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VIPS. TheStreet cut shares of Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. New Street Research downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Vipshop from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.93.

NYSE VIPS traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $11.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,913,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,576,746. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.66. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vipshop

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

