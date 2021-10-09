Origin Asset Management LLP Increases Stock Holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Origin Asset Management LLP lifted its position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the quarter. AllianceBernstein comprises about 0.3% of Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Origin Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.05% of AllianceBernstein worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 2.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 638,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,550,000 after buying an additional 14,706 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein during the first quarter worth about $8,330,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 3.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 163,973 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,636,000 after buying an additional 6,061 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 4.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 159,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,448,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 15.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 122,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,894,000 after buying an additional 16,332 shares during the period. 13.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AB traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.70. 223,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,647. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.28. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52-week low of $28.61 and a 52-week high of $52.65.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $881.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.20 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 20.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.09%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $54.50 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.57.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

