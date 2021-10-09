Origin Asset Management LLP Increases Stock Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Origin Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,736 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Perficient were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 1.2% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,756 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 3.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 2.2% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 227.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 344 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 7.6% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,990 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,435.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $3,550,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,919 shares of company stock worth $5,033,784. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRFT stock traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.88. 176,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Perficient, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.42 and a 1-year high of $124.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.76. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.73 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRFT. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Perficient from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Perficient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.83.

Perficient Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

