Origin Asset Management LLP Purchases 1,135 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Origin Asset Management LLP boosted its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. United Therapeutics comprises 0.4% of Origin Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 369.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.78.

In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $548,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $1,265,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,937,316.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,610 shares of company stock worth $4,181,340 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTHR stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $195.38. The company had a trading volume of 478,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,513. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $102.25 and a 52-week high of $216.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.44 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.49.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $446.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.54 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 13.69%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

