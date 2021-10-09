Origin Asset Management LLP Purchases 1,211 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Origin Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,726 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in EMCOR Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 122,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in EMCOR Group by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in EMCOR Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in EMCOR Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,045,000 after purchasing an additional 50,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total transaction of $1,563,675.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of EME stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,316. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.09 and a 200 day moving average of $120.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.69 and a 12-month high of $129.45.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 18.46%. As a group, analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.13%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

