Origin Asset Management LLP Purchases New Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the first quarter worth $249,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Landstar System by 5.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Landstar System by 39.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 202,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,375,000 after buying an additional 56,794 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Landstar System by 22.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the first quarter worth $967,000. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.21. The company had a trading volume of 326,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.63 and a 1-year high of $182.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.69.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist lowered their price target on Landstar System from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Landstar System in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.23.

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

