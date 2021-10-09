Origin Asset Management LLP Raises Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Origin Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 85,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,080,000 after buying an additional 8,252 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 72,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 19,040 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,584,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 997,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,574,000 after purchasing an additional 40,569 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 1,039.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 43,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 40,054 shares during the period. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.12. The company had a trading volume of 606,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,416. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.92. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $129.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.13.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AN shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $5,605,647.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,088,228.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $149,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 813,623 shares of company stock valued at $99,878,679. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

