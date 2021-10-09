Origin Asset Management LLP Sells 1,300 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Origin Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 0.3% of Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 782 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 896 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 11,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,971,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 12,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $560.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $597.50.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $583.92. The stock had a trading volume of 851,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,095. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $564.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $510.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $229.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.52 and a twelve month high of $616.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

