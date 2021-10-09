Origin Asset Management LLP Trims Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Origin Asset Management LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,251 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 1,224.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 91,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.32, for a total transaction of $11,507,884.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,349,247.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total value of $10,661,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,363,597.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,028 shares of company stock worth $22,319,435 over the last ninety days. 20.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.89.

NYSE IBP traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.99. The company had a trading volume of 123,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,761. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.18 and a fifty-two week high of $140.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 1.81.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.18. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.14% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.28 million. Equities analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.65%.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

