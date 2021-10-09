Origin Dollar (OUSD) Hits Market Cap of $9.05 Million

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001835 BTC on exchanges. Origin Dollar has a market capitalization of $9.05 million and approximately $318,730.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00066050 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.84 or 0.00138404 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.85 or 0.00090979 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,950.89 or 1.00286826 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,556.22 or 0.06490196 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003469 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 18,887,835 coins and its circulating supply is 9,002,927 coins. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

