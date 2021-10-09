Orion Protocol (ORN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $246.13 Million

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Orion Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $7.94 or 0.00014565 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orion Protocol has a market capitalization of $246.13 million and $12.37 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orion Protocol alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00050249 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.27 or 0.00233428 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00012617 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.67 or 0.00102116 BTC.

Orion Protocol Profile

Orion Protocol (CRYPTO:ORN) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,995,000 coins. The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io . Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token. Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform. Following a hack on KuCoin Exchange, Orion Protocol has reissued ORN tokens via a token swap, with automatic distribution of new tokens to all ORN holders. A number of assets held on KuCoin were affected, including 3.8 million ORN and Orion Protocol decided to reissue all ORN tokens 1:1 via a token swap. Find all info regarding the ORN token swap here. “

Orion Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orion Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orion Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orion Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orion Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.