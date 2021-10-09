Orosur Mining (LON:OMI) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.32

Shares of Orosur Mining Inc. (LON:OMI) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 17.32 ($0.23) and traded as low as GBX 14.70 ($0.19). Orosur Mining shares last traded at GBX 15.25 ($0.20), with a volume of 934,915 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £28.73 million and a PE ratio of -19.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 17.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 17.30.

In other Orosur Mining news, insider Brad George acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £3,600 ($4,703.42).

Orosur Mining Inc explores, develops, and produces gold projects in South America. Its flagship project is the AnzÃ¡ exploration gold project covering an area of 231 square kilometers located in the Middle Cauca Belt in Antioquia, Colombia. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc in January 2010.

