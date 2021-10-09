OSI Systems’ (OSIS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $120.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.42% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for OSI Systems’ FY2023 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OSIS. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.83.

Shares of OSIS stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.23. The stock had a trading volume of 33,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,314. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.29. OSI Systems has a 52-week low of $76.31 and a 52-week high of $102.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $1,453,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 231,363 shares in the company, valued at $22,423,701.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total transaction of $2,366,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,759,819.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,529 shares of company stock worth $5,046,483 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in OSI Systems by 5.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in OSI Systems by 8.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 2.8% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 94,320.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 10.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 8,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

