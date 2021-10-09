OSI Systems’ (OSIS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $120.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.42% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for OSI Systems’ FY2023 earnings at $6.80 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OSIS. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.83.
Shares of OSIS stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.23. The stock had a trading volume of 33,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,314. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.29. OSI Systems has a 52-week low of $76.31 and a 52-week high of $102.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $1,453,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 231,363 shares in the company, valued at $22,423,701.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total transaction of $2,366,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,759,819.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,529 shares of company stock worth $5,046,483 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in OSI Systems by 5.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in OSI Systems by 8.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 2.8% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 94,320.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 10.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 8,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.
About OSI Systems
OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.
Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.