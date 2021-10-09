Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,051,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495,981 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.89% of Otis Worldwide worth $657,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $1,472,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 19.4% in the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 123,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 81.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 242,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,586,000 after buying an additional 109,092 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 16.0% in the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,744,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 533,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,608,000 after buying an additional 15,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTIS opened at $83.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.78. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $58.77 and a one year high of $92.84. The company has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.65.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

