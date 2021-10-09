Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Shares Sold by SCS Capital Management LLC

SCS Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,306,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 430,000 shares during the period. Owl Rock Capital comprises approximately 0.4% of SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. SCS Capital Management LLC owned 0.33% of Owl Rock Capital worth $18,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,368,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,132,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,366,000 after buying an additional 386,916 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $573,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 440,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after buying an additional 66,940 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 140,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 26,402 shares during the period. 42.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ORCC traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,237,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,161. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.40. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $14.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.86 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 80.18% and a return on equity of 8.04%. Owl Rock Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.23%.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

