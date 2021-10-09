OWNDATA Market Capitalization Achieves $574,541.03 (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 41.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 9th. One OWNDATA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. OWNDATA has a market capitalization of $574,541.03 and $7.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded 38.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $299.62 or 0.00546400 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000186 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000083 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000967 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $596.20 or 0.01087265 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000053 BTC.

OWNDATA Profile

OWNDATA (CRYPTO:OWN) is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,762,791 coins. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

OWNDATA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OWNDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

