Oxen (OXEN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $819,790.00

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00001421 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded up 44.9% against the US dollar. Oxen has a market capitalization of $43.49 million and approximately $819,790.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55,106.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,612.70 or 0.06555904 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.87 or 0.00326409 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $614.63 or 0.01115362 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.36 or 0.00102271 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $281.35 or 0.00510564 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.54 or 0.00342136 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.08 or 0.00326790 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005107 BTC.

Oxen Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 55,546,329 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

