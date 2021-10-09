Oxen Reaches Market Cap of $43.49 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Oxen has a total market cap of $43.49 million and $819,790.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001421 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded up 44.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55,106.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,612.70 or 0.06555904 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.87 or 0.00326409 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $614.63 or 0.01115362 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.36 or 0.00102271 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $281.35 or 0.00510564 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.54 or 0.00342136 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.08 or 0.00326790 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005107 BTC.

About Oxen

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 55,546,329 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.