Oxygen Trading Down 8% Over Last Week (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. In the last seven days, Oxygen has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. One Oxygen coin can currently be purchased for $2.22 or 0.00004033 BTC on popular exchanges. Oxygen has a total market cap of $131.27 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Oxygen

Oxygen is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,130,134 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

