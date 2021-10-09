OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut OZ Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered OZ Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of OZMLF stock opened at $16.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.66. OZ Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04.

OZ Minerals Ltd. is a copper-focused international company. It operates through the following segments: Prominent Hill, Carrapateena, Carajás, Exploration & Development and Corporate. The Prominent Hill segment engages in the mining and processing high grade underground ore containing copper, gold and silver along with open pit ore from stockpiles.

