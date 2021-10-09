Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) Stock Position Raised by Soros Capital Management LLC

Soros Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) by 102.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,990 shares during the period. Soros Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ozon were worth $4,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ozon by 17.9% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ozon by 2.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ozon by 157.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ozon by 8.0% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Ozon by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 785,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OZON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ozon from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. HSBC increased their price objective on Ozon from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ozon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

Ozon stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.26. 252,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,919. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.93. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $38.09 and a 1-year high of $68.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $499.08 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ozon Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

