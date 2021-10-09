PAC Global Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $359,131.00 (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. In the last week, PAC Global has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. PAC Global has a total market capitalization of $172.59 million and approximately $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAC Global coin can now be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001433 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.31 or 0.00115423 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006643 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $417.26 or 0.00760678 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About PAC Global

PAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Global Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

