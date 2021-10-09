PAC Protocol (PAC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.02 Million

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded down 16.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 9th. Over the last seven days, PAC Protocol has traded 34.4% lower against the dollar. PAC Protocol has a market cap of $97.77 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PAC Protocol alerts:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00015981 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001230 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000495 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000272 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000084 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005782 BTC.

PAC Protocol Profile

PAC Protocol (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 15,528,133,393 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAC Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAC Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.