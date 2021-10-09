Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.50.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Friday, July 9th.
In related news, CFO Susan G. Kim sold 20,272 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $522,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ PACB opened at $24.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 26.17 and a quick ratio of 25.78. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $53.69.
Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 72.96% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.
Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile
Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.
See Also: Strangles
Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.