Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,737 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.07% of Packaging Co. of America worth $8,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PKG. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.00.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $139.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $110.87 and a 1 year high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 69.20%.

In other news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total transaction of $2,142,189.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,961.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $361,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.