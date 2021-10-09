Pallapay One Day Volume Tops $595,510.00 (PALLA)

Pallapay (CURRENCY:PALLA) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Pallapay coin can now be purchased for $0.0407 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pallapay has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. Pallapay has a total market cap of $4.80 million and $595,510.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00065453 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.85 or 0.00137676 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.11 or 0.00089147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,971.50 or 0.99781806 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,532.52 or 0.06412074 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 117,949,141 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pallapay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pallapay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

