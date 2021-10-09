Pangolin Reaches One Day Volume of $1.97 Million (PNG)

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last seven days, Pangolin has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pangolin has a market cap of $28.47 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pangolin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.33 or 0.00002421 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pangolin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00066607 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.36 or 0.00138815 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00089633 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,980.70 or 0.99948748 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,556.07 or 0.06464529 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003480 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,378,683 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pangolin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pangolin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.