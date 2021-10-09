Parachute (PAR) Price Tops $0.0034 on Exchanges

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Parachute has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Parachute has a market cap of $2.10 million and $48,219.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00046367 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000011 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000052 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 613,221,836 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

